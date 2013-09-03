FACUA.org/clausulasuelo
FACUA launches #micláusulasuelo, an app which calculates how much you've overpaid on your mortgage
It intends to help promote users' complaints in order to nullify the abusive clause and to refund their money.
FACUA.org
España-03/09/2013
FACUA-Consumers in Action has launched #micláusulasuelo (#myfloorclause), an app which calculates how much has been overpaid through mortgage floor clauses since the deeds were signed, up until the present date.
With it, the organisation hopes to help promote the complaints made by users to nullify this abusive clause and to refund their money.
The tool is available online at FACUA.org/clausulasuelo. In order to use it, the user simply has to login and input data related to their mortgage agreement. With this information, the application calculates how much the bank has unfairly charged through applying the clause.
A detailed report
In this way, the user obtains a report o
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