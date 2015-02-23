FACUA launches the campaign #SiTeCensuraTwitter to allow Twitter users to report the suspension of their accounts

FACUA-Consumers in Action has started the #SiTeCensuraTwitter (If Twitter censors you) campaign, an initiative to give the chance to users of the social network to report the illegal suspension of their accounts to competent authorities. Twitter reserves the right to suspend its users’ accounts and to delete messages even if they contain verified information which does not breach any regulation. FACUA informs that such practices violate the Consumers and Users Defence Act, the Spanish Civil Code and Constitution. A complaint form was made available by FACUA and can be downloaded from its website FACUA.org/sitecensuratwitter so that affected users can present it to the Agency, Directory or General Secretariat for Consumer Affairs on the correspond

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