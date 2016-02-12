FACUA lodges a complaint against Jazztel for increasing tariffs without respecting contract lengths

FACUA-Consumers in Action has lodged a complaint against the telecommunication operator Jazztel, part of Orange, for having increased the price of line rental without respecting the contract length agreed with customers. The association recalls that contracts are binding for both users and the company. The complaint was sent to the Directorate-General for Consumer Affairs of the Community of Madrid, where Jazztel has its head office, even though the association recalls that all regional consumer protection authorities have the power to take action against this scam by issuing fines that are proportional to the illegal profit that the company will make out of this. FACUA highlights that the unilateral modification of tariffs constitutes an abusive practice, since it does no

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