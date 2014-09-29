Following an investigation made by the body dependant
FACUA Madrid requests the Consumption authorities to penalise to make an example out of it against banks with irregular activities
The association considers that the names of the institutions involved on unfair practices should be made public in order to protect users.
FACUA.org
Madrid-29/09/2014
FACUA Madrid requests Directorate General of Consumption of the Autonomous Government to penalise with amounts that make an example out of it to the banks found to have unfair practices on their financial services to consumers according to an investigation taken place from May and June of this year.
This body, subordinated to the Regional Treasury, has released a statement about the campaign, in which it says it is «ground-breaking on protecting the financial consumer». However, following the investigation, the Directorate only informs about some unfair practices for consumers, but it doesn’t announce any penalisations to those responsible. The association requests, that, following the conclusions of the report, appropriate sanctions to the irregularities made are ma
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