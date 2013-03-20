FACUA Madrid understands the reasons for the Metro strike and asks to respect minimal services

FACUA Madrid understands the motives for the Metro strike against wage cuts and increased working hours and calls on the parties of conflict to maintain minimal services. To FACUA Madrid, it is essential for Metro users to get quality service, against the current and worrying deterioration of metropolitan public transport that has been occurring. The association says that it will oppose, by every legal means possible, all those measures that lead, directly or indirectly, to the total or partial privatisation of public transport services in general and particularly the metro. FACUA Madrid expresses its full and absolute respect to both the Madrid Metro employees and its trade unions in the exercise of their right to strike called for the 20th and 21st

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