FACUA makes a case of unconstitutionality regarding the withdrawal of Health Insurance Cards from those immigrants lacking identity documentation

FACUA-Consumers in Action have put into motion an initiative that will promote a case against the unconstitutional nature of the withdrawal of health benefits from immigrants without verifying that they cannot get a work contract, in a country where around six million people are unemployed. This is an example of the diminishment of rights approved by the government, which for FACUA, results in an immoral perversion of the course of justice, which can lead to the condemnation to death of a multitude of citizens through neglect and which threatens the basic human rights recognized by international treaties, the Spanish Constitution and different Statutes of Autonomy. Through the website of the organization, FACUA.org, consumers can send a petition to a

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