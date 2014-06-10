FACUA Málaga gets Ryanair to refund 250 Euros as a compensation for denying an associate's boarding

FACUA Málaga has managed to get Ryanair to compensate its associate Laure Vidouta with 250 Euros for denying her boarding as she didn’t have her Identity Card, even though the person affected was legally identified according to what it is established in the National Aviation Safety Plan. The person affected had been stolen the document so, in order to be able to fly, she showed her driving license, an authorised personal identification document according to Article 4.1.4 in the National Aviation Safety Plan, and along with it, she also showed the police report. According to the current National Aviation Safety Plan, regulating the mandatory common basic safety rules for air companies operating in Spain, «national passengers , flying to national desti

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