FACUA Malaga manages to make Vueling compensate two travellers who had to sleep on airport floor

FACUA Malaga managed to make airline Vueling compensate two passengers that had to sleep on the airport floor due to their flight being delayed by more than three hours. Member S.D.S and her companion had planned to travel from Barcelona to Saint Petersburg on 30 June 2015 at 23.00, yet her plane did not take off until 5.00 the next morning. However, the airline did not assist them, as required within sector regulation. FACUA Malaga recalls that European Union Regulation (EC) Nº 261/2004 states that passengers are entitled to assistance from the airline (phone calls, refreshments, food, accommodation and transport instead of accommodation) when flights are delayed by three hours or more, for flights travelling more than 1,500 km within the European Union: the c

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