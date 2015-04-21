Five Euros per month after advertising that their tariffs would be forever
FACUA offers a form to complain against the increase of Movistar Fusión
The association is analysing if it will take the company to court. It has already submitted the first reports to consumer protection and telecom authorities.
FACUA.org
España-21/04/2015
FACUA-Consumers in Action offers a form to complain against the fraudulent increase of five Euros per month in the tariffs of the Movistar Fusión deal. Those affected by the increase, that the company will start applying in May, can report the company to consumer protection authorities.
The association has enabled a website, FACUA.org/fraudeMovistar (in Spanish), that can be used by consumers to download the complaint form and also to be informed about the actions that FACUA is taking to defend the 3.7 million people affected by this illegal increase. And this, despite Telefónica Movistar has advertised the deal since its launching in 2012 that the prices would be «forever«.
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