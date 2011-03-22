FACUA outlines the need for regulation of sex-service advertising

FACUA-Consumers in Action considers it necessary to have a specific regulation that restricts the advertising of personal dating and sex-services in publications, television and on the Internet. The association welcomes the State Council report on this issue. Due to the widespread distribution of these types of media, children can easily obtain access to advertising notices that might promote explicit sexual services and prostitution. Also, some ads show content that violate the dignity of women, in the way they offer services and through the images and expressions utilized. In 2007, Parliament called on the media to self-regulate their advertising so as not to contribute to the businesses of crime organizations and trafficking. Despite this request, the media

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