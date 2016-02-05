FACUA passes on 270 complaints to the Competition Authority for power companies' sales representative fraud

FACUA-Consumers in Action has forwarded 270 complaints to the National Commission for Markets and Competition (CNMC according to its initials in Spanish). These complaints come from customers from all over Spain who have been tricked by sales representatives coming from power companies. The association has launched a campaign to gather complaints from customers regarding these home visits aiming to fraudulently alter their electricity and gas contracts. This is a mass fraud where sales representatives visit customer’s homes in order to change their contracts using a whole host of scams. In light of the warnings publically put in place by FACUA, the CNMC approached the association last November, requesting it to forward these cases on to them, with the goal of launching an i

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