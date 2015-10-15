The association currently represents more than 30,000 Spanish consumers affected
FACUA presents 10 demands to the Spanish government in relation to the Volkswagen fraud
The requests were presented in a letter to Prime Minister Rajoy and to the ministers for Industry, Health, Environment, Home affairs and the Economy.
FACUA.org
España-15/10/2015
FACUA-Consumers in Action has presented its ten demands in relation to the Volkswagen emmissions fraud in a letter to the Spanish Prime Minister and five other Ministers of the Spanish Government. The association represents more than 30,000 Spanish consumers affected by this fraud.
FACUA’s Secretary General, Olga Ruiz, sent the letter (which you can read here in Spanish) to Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy and the Ministers for Industry, Health, Environment, Home Affairs and Economy. FACUA, who demanded the Government abandon its passive stance on the scandal, have also sent their demands to the leaders of all the main political parties in Spain.
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