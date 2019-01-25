FACUA presents a host of complaints against Cabify to the five autonomous communities in which it operates

FACUA-Consumers in Action has presented a host of complaints against Cabify to the five autonomous communities of Spain in which it operates, on the understanding that the company is violating both consumer protection legislation and that which regulates travel and tourism agencies. Over the past few months, the association has raised a series of issues with Cabify regarding their contract terms, in hope that they act to resolve them. The company has this week fixed a number of the problems, but has failed to resolve those FACUA deems the most serious. For this reason, the association has proceeded to file complaints with the organisations responsible for ensuring that companies comply with the legislation that Cabify is also subject to. FACUA believes that Cabify’s

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