FACUA proposes list of 10 demands to the political organisations that attended the November 10th elections
FACUA demands for an organisation that imposes fines on massive frauds, sets a maximum price for renting, improves food product security, and regulates customer service, amongst other requirements.
FACUA.org
España-31/10/2019
FACUA-Consumers in Action presents ten proposals to the political organisations that coincide with the General Elections on November 10th in order to improve consumer protection and fight against fraud.
FACUA demands that the State accepts its power and imposes fines on companies that commit massive fraud, that limits financial and liberalised sector rates and their abusive clauses, and regulates the compensation available for consumers who have been subject to contractual or legal breaches.
Furthermore, FACUA demands that policies are developed to guarantee everyone access to basic supplies and somewhere to live, with a fixed rate for the maximum renting prices, in addition to more control and transparency in regards to food products and dangerous products, as well as the
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