FACUA receives numerous complaints from customers billed for incorrect or inexistent debts with Telefónica

FACUA Consumers in Action continues to receive many complaints from users who are being asked by the company Aktiv Kapital and its sister company Treym Consulting for alleged debts contrated with Telefónica and Movistar which do not exist or whose amounts are incorrect. In December 2007, Telefónica group sold Aktiv a package with the debts of 1.028.793 clients, some of which are incorrect. Those who have contacted FACUA argue that the debts are inexistent or for amounts higher than they should be. Furthermore, some of them have been incorrectly added to Asnef bad debtors list. As well as recommending that those affected do not pay amounts not owed, the association urges that they report the situation to the Spanish Data Protection Agency (AEPD). FACUA has also br

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