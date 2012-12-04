FACUA recommends that those affected by the butterflies in the motor of certain models of BMW complain

FACUA-Consumers in Action encourages owners of BMW who have been affected by a fault in the parts known as butterflies or moths, present in the intake manifold of certain models of the brand, to complain about the incident. According to details in the British magazine Total BMW in 2009, the motors affected by this incident are the following models: 320D, 320CD y X3 2.0D de 2001; 330D/330CD, X3.0D, X5 3.0D, 530D/535D, y 730D de 2002; y 525D de 2004; but could affect units through to July of 2005. The association has come to learn through an expert report provided by one of its members, the owner of an affected BMW 530D, that these parts could become detached during its useful life and cause engine damage for which compensation can reach up to thousands of euros. Acco

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