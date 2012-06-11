FACUA recommends to complain in view of Bolivian airline Aerosur s cessation of operations

FACUA-Consumers in Action recommends passengers that have suffered from the cancellation of their air tickets due to Aerosur’s cessation of operations to claim for all damages caused. The organisation reminds those affected that they have the right to be relocated to other flights or alternative means of transportation – unless they opt for getting the full amount of their air ticket refunded – in addition to receiving the necessary assistance with food, drinks and accommodation, if necessary, while waiting. Likewise, if they are taken to their destination or an alternative means of transportation arrives with a delay of more than three hours after the time scheduled on the air ticket of Aerosur, the airline company must pay financial compensation ranging

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