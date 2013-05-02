FACUA regards the decrease in Government Subsidised Housing (VPO) interest rates as ridiculous and demands that regulations be changed

FACUA-Consumers in Action accuses the decrease in interest rates for approved government subsidised housing (VPO) published this 30th April in the Official State Bulletin (OSB) as ridiculous. Compared to the rates of those with non-subsidised housing mortgages, the association regards the discount that contractors of approved subsidised housing loans will benefit from as minor. FACUA believes that it is urgent and necessary to revise the obsolete formulas that calculate these reductions, which currently apply coefficients of between only 85% and 90%. The association also condemns the fact that the Administration continues to calculate these discounted interest rates with figures which are distorted by the application of floor clauses, which are abus

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