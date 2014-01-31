FACUA regards the privatization of AENA as a fraud and demands its stoppage

FACUA–Consumers in Action considers that the privatisation of AENA is a fraud and demands the freezing of the liberalizing process. The association believes that the privatisation of AENA will create a brutal increase in airport charges in the following years, just like it happened with the liberalisation of other sectors, such as electricity, gas and petrol. FACUA points out that by continuing the privatisation process the quality and security of public service will drastically decline and there will be a rise in the complaints made by the users of airports. For FACUA the regulatory standard of the airline sector prepared by the government is nothing more than a new fraud to legitimise a privatisation process that in no case will mitigate the consequences of

Únete gratis para acceder a este contenido Hacerme socioIniciar sesión