FACUA rejects AENA's privatisation and calls for it to be stopped

FACUA-Consumers in Action urges the Government to block the privatisation of AENA, the Spanish public airport management company. The association warns about the lack of transparency in the proceedings, which in fact has even led the Government to extend the deadlines originally planned because of the lack of clarity in the negotiations. It is, as the Administration itself has put it, the biggest sale of public assets in the last 16 years. The association would like consumers, the most affected by this privatisation, to have a say on airport matters, by actively taking part in committees such as airport coordination committees and committees for the specific coordination of aerodromes with more than eight million passengers a year. As already happened with the liberalizati

Únete gratis para acceder a este contenido Hacerme socioIniciar sesión