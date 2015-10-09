FACUA rejects Decree which penalises self-consumption of energy and yields to the interests of big energy companies

FACUA-Consumer in Action has stated its strong opposition the Royal Decree approved by the Council of Ministers on Friday 9th October to regulate electricity self-consumption. The association believes that the new law penalises and places numerous obstacles in the way of a cheaper and more environmental friendly system of energy production and use. With this new law, the Ministry of Industry has put the interests of big energy companies above those of consumers, who will be economically disadvantaged. The Royal Decree, which regulates the administrative, technical and economic conditions for self-consumption and production of electricity, serves to perpetuate a system that has led to increased electricity prices for homes of 74.93% in the last ten years. FACUA draws attenti

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