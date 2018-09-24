FACUA rejects the amendment to the Law of Intellectual Property which would allow the closure of websites without judicial authorisation

FACUA-Consumers in Action rejects the amendment of the Law of Intellectual Property, known as the Sinde Law, which proposes allowing the closure of websites without the need for prior legal authorisation. The association considers this measure, which gives the Government -or an administrative committee- the authority to shut down a website, a step backwards for freedom of expression. The new amendment, supported by the conservative Populist Party (PP), the Spanish Socialist Worker’s Party (PSOE), and the conservative Ciudadanos, stipulates that «the extent of collaboration with the service provider, irrespective of the provider, will not require prior judicial authorisation under article 122bis«. In a following statement, the Government reported that in instances of

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