FACUA rejects the Constitutional Court sentence about the conscientious objection to the morning-after pill

FACUA-Consumers in Action deeply rejects the Constitutional Court sentence that nullifies the 3,300 Euros sanction imposed to a Seville pharmacist that in 2008 refused to sell in his chemist’s the morning-after pill, and he supports his conscientious objection as an expression of ideological and religious freedom. The association reminds that freedom of ideology cannot be on top of women’s rights to sexual and reproductive health, and that this is backed by several reports by UN and legal precedent stated by the European Court of Human Rights. «Provided that contraceptive selling is legal and they can only be provided in chemists’, pharmacists cannot give priority to their religious beliefs and impose them as a way to justify their refusal to sell this

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