FACUA rejects the defence of the Competition authority of unattended petrol stations

FACUA-Consumers in Action rejects the defence of the National Commission of Markets and Competition (CNMC, according to its initials in Spanish) made of the unattended petrol stations in its report. With the supposed objective of defending competition, the CNMC takes advantage of its position to promote the lack of legal protection of consumers and the lowering of security and employment levels. The association criticises the arguments used by the Competition authority in its analysis: it says that having complaint forms, plastic gloves and single-use paper are «a disproportionate administrative cost» for petrol stations. Equally, it considers that the right of the consumer to check in situ the amount of fuel that is being supplied is a superfluous right. FAC

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