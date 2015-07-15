FACUA rejects the draft bill on Alternative Dispute Resolution for consumer controversies

FACUA-Consumers in Action rejects the draft bill on Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) for consumer controversies which incorporates the Directive 2013/11/EU of the European Parliament and of the Council in Spanish Legislation. The proposed law limits consumers’ rights and guarantees, creates obstacles to access the arbitration system and produces a greater imbalance in the relation with the companies, says the Association. In addition, it creates obstacles to access the legal system for a group of people who deserve special protection: consumers. FACUA reminds that the Government’s proposal limits the access of consumers to the arbitration system since it sets and allow by law that a price of up to 30 Euros is fixed to access it. The association considers ou

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