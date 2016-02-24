FACUA rejects the proposal from the Socialists and Ciudadanos to reduce the CNMC's consumer protection powers

FACUA-Consumers in Action has judged the proposals included in the government pact between PSOE (Socialists) and Ciudadanos regarding consumer protection as lacking, ambiguous and not specific enough. Moreover, the document does not account for the need to respond to the many and serious cases of fraud experienced by consumers, and the disproportionately high rates applied by companies in liberalised sectors. The association categorically rejects the proposal coming from PSOE and Ciudadanos to make the National Commission for Markets and Competition (CNMC according to its initials in Spanish) in charge of consumer protection affairs, meaning that less attention would be paid to them as this organisation is already overloaded with other responsibilities. Therefore, FACUA calls for

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