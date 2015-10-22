FACUA rejects the proposal of the Competition authority of liberalising the sale of medicines

FACUA-Consumers in Action rejects the proposal of liberalising the sale of medicines made by the National Commission of the Markets and Competition (CNMC, according to its initials in Spanish) with their Study of the Retail Market of Medicines in Spain. The association believes that the CNMC questions the current pharmaceutical system as a public health service. FACUA stands up for this system, and considers important to remember that, even though chemists’ are private shops, they offer a public service and must be, therefore, subject to regulation, planning and general interest. Among other things, the CNMC recommends the sale of medicines that do not require a medical prescription in all kinds of shops, without the intervention of a chemist, currently mandatory. Th

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