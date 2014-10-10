FACUA rejects the Transatlantic Trade and Investment Partnership secretly negotiated by EU and USA
The association warns that the aim of the agreement is to go further on deregulation and privatisation of basic public services and to give priority to big corporations' interests over people's.
FACUA.org
Internacional-10/10/2014
FACUA-Consumers in Action deeply rejects the Transatlantic Trade and Investment Partnership (TTIP), between European Union and United States that is being negotiated secretly. The association considers that this agreement wants to go further on deregulation and privatisation of the most basic public services, and allow big American corporations to manage sectors that were guaranteed and controlled by States until now, and therefore, to give priority to their interests over the most basic rights of Europeans.
This is how it is indicated on the only document made public up to date related to the negotiation, Directives for the negotiation on the Transatlanti
Únete gratis para acceder a este contenido