Secretly negotiated
FACUA rejects TTIP because it intends to eliminate consumers' protection and rights of citizens
The leaked documents of the negotiations of USA and EU confirm that the treaty is just an excuse to lower standards and subtract the sovereignty of local and national governments.
FACUA.org
Europa-05/05/2016
FACUA-Consumers in Action deeply rejects the Transatlantic Trade and Investment Partnership (TTIP), between European Union and United States that is being negotiated secretly since 2013. With the excuse of creating a free trade zone, TTIP intends to eliminate consumers rights’ protection and reduce citizens’ rights.
The association considers that the documents leaked by Greenpece of last round of TTIP talks confirm that the type of agreement they want includes an unprecedented lower of standards for the commercialised products, in addition to a reduction of capacity of legislative bodies of the countries (local, regional and national authorities) to protect citizens’ interests.
FACUA
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