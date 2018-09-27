FACUA reminds Ryanair that it must compensate those affected by the strike
EU Regulation lays out a series of measures of compensation for flight cancellations of between 250 and 600 euros, depending on the mileage of the flight. Cabin crew staff have announced that they will go on strike this Friday 28 September.
FACUA.org
España-27/09/2018
FACUA-Consumers in Action reminds all passengers who may find themselves affected by the most recent strike by Ryanair cabin crew staff that they have the right to compensation of at least 250 euros and to the refund of the cost of their ticket and the expenses they may have incurred due to the cancellation of their flight.
Cabin crew unions USO and Sitcpla have announced another day of strikes for this Friday 28 September, after no agreement was reached between workers and the airline. The strike, which takes place in six European countries, has already caused the cancellation of 150 Ryanair flights and is predicted to affect some 50,000 passengers.
In Spain, the Ministry of Public Works and Transport has set out the minimum amount of services that should still be fulfill
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