The travel agency has left nearly 700 people affected after its closure
FACUA reminds the government and autonomies that the endorsement for Todolisto.es should be for the passengers
The Spanish law contradicts the European ruling, which stipulates that the deposit should ensure the repayment of those funds already paid by passengers and the repatriation of the consumer.
FACUA.org
España-25/06/2013
FACUA-Consumers in Action asks the government and the autonomous communities to assure that the guarantee deposited to the travel company Todolisto.es is put aside in order to refund the affected consumers the amounts they’ve paid and to repatriate passengers, as highlighted within the European law.
The request follows the closure of the travel agency Todolisto.es, based in Valencia, for “strictly” economic motives, “due to the lack of funding in place from financial institutions, together with demands for immediate payment from the dealers which were not produced years ago”, according to a statement from the company.
The company left 696 affected clients in this way, without their trips but already having pai
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