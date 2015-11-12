More than 4,000 consumers affected have already joined the class action
FACUA replies to Movistar's threat of a libel action if the association mentions their name when reporting abuses
The association states that informing consumers about practices that undermine their rights is an obligation.
FACUA.org
España-12/11/2015
This Thursday, FACUA-Consumers in Action has replied to Movistar’s threat of a libel action if the association mentions their name when reporting abuses. In the document FACUA has sent, the association says that «mentioning the names of companies» which sell goods and services is the association’s duty. It is their obligation «informing and alerting consumers about practices that undermine their rights, protected by law and the Constitution».
This Wednesday, the association’s board of directors decided unanimously not to accept Movistar’s petition of stopping the use of «the manes, brands, icons or logos or any other distinctive or identifying image that is owned by the companies of Grupo Telefónica España«.
FACUA
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