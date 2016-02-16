FACUA reported Vitaldent in 2015 for shirking its responsibility following complaints against its franchises

FACUA is concerned about the future of Vitaldent practices and if it will continue to treat patients after this Tuesday’s arrest of the owner of the parent company, Ernesto Colman, and more than a dozen of the members of its board of directors, accused of crimes against public finances, money-laundering, forgery and fraud. Following an influx of patients who have started to contact the association, FACUA has implemented a platform to inform users about their rights, which can be found on the web page FACUA.org/vitaldent. Last September FACUA reported Vitaldent for shirking its responsibilities with patients who experienced problems in their franchises. Complaints were forwarded on to the Spanish Agency for Consumer Affairs, Food Safety and Nutrition (A

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