FACUA reports 20 airlines for using 902 prefix numbers and other high cost lines for customer service

FACUA-Consumers in Action has reported 20 airlines for using 902 prefix numbers and other high cost numbers for customer service, something that breaches current legislation. The reported companies are Iberia, British Airways, American Airlines, Alitalia, Lufthansa, Scandinavian Airlines (SAS), Norweigan Air, Easyjet, Vueling, Transavia, Ryanair, Air Berlin, Volotea, Thomson, Monarch Airlines, BMI Regional, Meridiana Fly, Aer Lingus, Condor and Wizzair. The association points out that General Law for the Defence of Consumer Rights says in article 21 that costumer service lines for those sectors where it is not mandatory to have a free phone (telecom companies and electricity and gas suppliers) cannot be «a higher cost than the basic tariff«, so if they imply a payme

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