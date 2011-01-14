COMPLAINTS PUT FORWARD BY USERS ON FACUA.ORG/leydeltabaco
FACUA reports 614 complaints regarding the flouting of the Tobacco Law in 17 autonomous regions
The provinces with the most complaints are Madrid, Barcelona, Seville, Valencia and Malaga. This first set of complaints came in on the first two days of the law came into effect.
FACUA.org
España-14/01/2011
FACUA-Consumers in Action has today made public the first set of complaints received as a result of non-compliance with the Tobacco Law by companies and public institutions. 238 complaints have been handed over to the Health authorities in Aragón (27), Castile and León (26), Catalonia (107), Galicia (32), the Canary Islands (15) and the Basque Country (31).
The 614 complaints presented by FACUA were those sent in by users through the website FACUA.org/leydeltabaco in the first 48 hours of its campaign.
407 food establishments, 54 health centres, 28 public institutions…
Amongst the complaints of non-compliance are 407 in food establishmen
Únete gratis para acceder a este contenido