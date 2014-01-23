FACUA reports a massive text message fraud committed by four companies

FACUA-Consumers in Action has reported a massive fraud committed by four companies that send text messages to users pretending to be an acquaintance who wants to contact them in WhatsApp or Facebook or noticing false messages left in the voicemail. A few days ago, the association reported the company Iebolina Tradicional S.L. for sending a text message to many users using the number 25568. In the text message, the company encourages the user to reply the message as if he or she were replying to an acquaintance in WhatsApp. Now, FACUA expands its actions against this kind of fraud and also reports the companies Comercial Polindus 21, Arabbesko Madrileña and Hispano Televisión y Telefonía S. L. The association is making public this campaign through socia

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