Urges to call an 803 number
FACUA reports a new text message fraud that tricks consumers into calling a premium rate phone line
A company sends messages to encourage users to call and it charges users with a high amount on their bills.
FACUA.org
España-26/03/2014
FACUA–Consumers in Action has reported a company for sending text messages from landlines to mobile phones, encouraging users to call an 803 number, a premium rate number. The messages are sent from 663 40 62 24, which jumps straight to the voice mail when called, and from 663 40 62 07, where a recorded voice informs that this line doesn’t exist anymore.
The text of the fraudulent message (see picture to read it in Spanish) that many consumers in Spain are receiving, says: «I am Noelia, the girl who sent you the message, if you want, now I am online to talk on 803558257, I would like to talk to you to arrange to meet (sic)». Many users can fall into the trap of calling th
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