FACUA reports a new text message fraud using a fake full supermarket trolley prize

FACUA-Consumers in Action has reported a company that is scamming users with a text message sent from a conventional mobile number that urges to call a premium rate number, starting with an 807 code. The message claims that the user has won a full supermarket trolley prize, worth of 1,000 Euros, and are sent from 677 102878, a number that is never available; it is always diverted to an answer machine. The fraudulent message that many consumers are receiving states: «CONGRATULATIONS! Your number xxxxxx [and here the user’s number is pointed out] has been chosen to be prized with a full supermarket trolley worth of 1,000 Euros, TOTALLY FREE! Dial 807 50 56 37 and enjoy it now!«. Many users can be tricked into calling this premium rate number thinking that they have bee

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