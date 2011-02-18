Will they end up being like the Telecoms?
FACUA reports a number of errors and misleading offers from telephone information services of electric and gas companies
Many teleoperators promise cheaper rates when in reality they are more expensive than the rates fixed by the Government. Six out of ten teleoperators are not able to clarify the rates they offer.
FACUA.org
España-18/02/2011
FACUA-Consumers in Action has conducted an analysis of telemarketing services offered by the main distributors of electricity and gas: Iberdrola, Endesa, Gas Natural Fenosa, Hidrocantábrico and E.On.
FACUA has detected a number of errors, a lack of transparency and misleading information designed to convince users to accept their offers. FACUA warns that if these utility companies do not improve, their telemarketing services are in danger of resembling those of the large telecommunications companies.
Discount traps: binded to maintenance or repair fees
The vast majority of teleoperators from utility companies assure consumers that with their offers they will pay less than the Last Resort Rates (TUR) set by the Government, when mostly, the opposite occu
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