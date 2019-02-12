FACUA reports Apple for Macbook Pro design fault which costs over 500 euros to fix

FACUA-Consumers in Action have reported Apple Retail Spain SL, Apple’s Spanish subsidiary, to the Community of Madrid’s Department of Trade and Consumer Affairs, for a design fault in Macbook Pro post-2016 models which costs 600 dollars (over 500 euros) to fix. As various media outlets have revealed, Macbook Pro models from 2016 and newer feature a cable connected to the screen, which is prone to wear and tear at the points it passes beneath the hinges connecting the screen to the rest of the device each time the laptop is opened and closed, which can lead to the cable breaking altogether. Due to a decision made by the company’s design team, replacing this cable, which would cost only around 5 euros, is impossible due to the way in which it’s connec

Únete gratis para acceder a este contenido Hacerme socioIniciar sesión