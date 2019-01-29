FACUA reports Apple to Data Protection Agency for FaceTime security bug

FACUA-Consumers in Action has reported Apple to the Spanish Data Protection Agency (AEPD, according to its initials in Spanish), for a security bug in their video calling app, FaceTime, which was allowing users to hear or even see the person they were calling before they answered the call. This glitch in the app’s latest software update made it possible to hear the sound, or see images captured by the other person’s iPhone or iPad when initiating a call through the app’s group call option, without them even having picked up the phone. The same as complaints made against Google and Facebook FACUA hopes that the AEPD will begin disciplinary proceedings, resulting in a fine fitting for the tremendous gravity of this security flaw introduced by

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