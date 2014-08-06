To the Spanish Data Protection Agency
FACUA reports Aqualia due to their irregular use and transfer of their clients' personal data
The company and several of its subsidiaries breach the legislation on data protection with the way they use to get the previous consent of the users needed to transfer their personal information. The data files could be managed by FCC, but this has not been notified to the users affected.
FACUA.org
España-06/08/2014
FACUA-Consumers in Action has reported the company Aqualia Gestión Integral del Agua, a subsidiary of the holding Fomento de Construcciones y Contratas (FCC, according to its initials in Spanish) to the Spanish Data Protection Agency (AEPD, according to its initials in Spanish). On its report, the association warns that Aqualia’s subsidiaries are irregularly using and transferring their clients’ personal data. FACUA knew about these practices thanks to some complaints submitted by associates from Linares (where the company Linaqua operates) and Jerez (Aquajerez).
Many local governments have transferred water supply to private companies on a long-term lease contract. Some of these companies, operating in different Spanish towns, are subsidiaries of Aqualia, the
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