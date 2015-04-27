It also requires stating whether a relative or close friend is engaged in politics
FACUA reports Cajamar for requiring customers to clarify whether they carry on any "political activity"
The bank is trying to rely, without any rigor, to the law on prevention of money laundering as it confuses "political activity" with "public responsibility". This information is "specially protected" by data protection law.
FACUA.org
España-27/04/2015
FACUA-Consumers in Action has reported Cajamar to the Spanish Data Protection Agency (AEPD, according to its initials in Spanish) for requiring its customers to clarify whether they, as well as their «relative or close friends», have had in the last two years any political activity.
In the last two days, Cajamar has sent a letter dated 30 March 2015 (here, in Spanish) to its customers which gives them a period of four weeks to fill out a form to provide this and some other information. The company warns that failing to receive completed and signed forms, will result in a number of measures which «can range from locking their accounts until cancelling them«.
With r
Únete gratis para acceder a este contenido