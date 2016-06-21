FACUA reports Cinesa group for not allowing access to their cinemas with food and drinks bought elsewhere

FACUA-Consumers in Action has reported Cinesa Group, owner of 46 cinemas in all over Spain, for not allowing consumers to access their cinemas with food and drinks bought out of their premises. The association has lodged its complain to the Catalonia’s Agency for Consumer Protection, since the headquarters of the company are in Barcelona, and to the Consumer Protection authorities of the different regions where Cinesa has cinemas: Corunna, Barcelona (10 cinemas), Bilbao (3), Castellon, Guipuzcoa, Madrid (15), Malaga, Merida, Murcia, Oviedo, Las Palmas (2), Majorca, Santander, Santiago, Seville (2), Valencia, Valladolid and Zaragoza (2). The association has been warned of this situation by many consumers. «Unfortunately, we inform you that you cannot access Cinesa

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