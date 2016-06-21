They have 46 cinemas all over Spain
FACUA reports Cinesa group for not allowing access to their cinemas with food and drinks bought elsewhere
The association reminds that the main activity of cinemas is not selling these products, so their consumption causes no economic harm, and call consumers to report other cinemas doing the same.
FACUA.org
España-21/06/2016
FACUA-Consumers in Action has reported Cinesa Group, owner of 46 cinemas in all over Spain, for not allowing consumers to access their cinemas with food and drinks bought out of their premises.
The association has lodged its complain to the Catalonia’s Agency for Consumer Protection, since the headquarters of the company are in Barcelona, and to the Consumer Protection authorities of the different regions where Cinesa has cinemas: Corunna, Barcelona (10 cinemas), Bilbao (3), Castellon, Guipuzcoa, Madrid (15), Malaga, Merida, Murcia, Oviedo, Las Palmas (2), Majorca, Santander, Santiago, Seville (2), Valencia, Valladolid and Zaragoza (2).
The association has been warned of this situation by many consumers. «Unfortunately, we inform you that you cannot access Cinesa
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