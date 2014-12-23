FACUA reports eleven banks for charging fees when depositing on other people's accounts

FACUA-Consumers in Action has reported eleven banks for charging abusive fees when depositing cash on other’s people account. The reported banks are Abanca, Bankinter, Barclays, La Caixa, Cajasur Banco, Kutxabank, Mare Nostrum (BMN), Popular, Sabadell, Santander and Unicaja. FACUA has been handling several complaints of people affected by this kind of practice, so it has reported the banks to Banco de España (Bank of Spain), Spanish Agency of Consumption, Food Safety and Nutrition (Aecosan, according to its initials in Spanish) and autonomous communities’ consumer protection agencies. They charge twice for the same service In these reports, the association alerts that banks are charging twice for the same service: one, to the user wh

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