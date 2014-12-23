To the Bank of Spain and consumption authorities
FACUA reports eleven banks for charging fees when depositing on other people's accounts
From 1.50 to 4 Euros when indicating the name or the concept. This practice breaks Spanish legislation on defence of consumers.
FACUA.org
España-23/12/2014
FACUA-Consumers in Action has reported eleven banks for charging abusive fees when depositing cash on other’s people account. The reported banks are Abanca, Bankinter, Barclays, La Caixa, Cajasur Banco, Kutxabank, Mare Nostrum (BMN), Popular, Sabadell, Santander and Unicaja.
FACUA has been handling several complaints of people affected by this kind of practice, so it has reported the banks to Banco de España (Bank of Spain), Spanish Agency of Consumption, Food Safety and Nutrition (Aecosan, according to its initials in Spanish) and autonomous communities’ consumer protection agencies.
They charge twice for the same service
In these reports, the association alerts that banks are charging twice for the same service: one, to the user wh
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