FACUA reports Endesa for announcing prizes of 'a year of free electricity' which becomes reduced to 700 Euros

FACUA-Consumers in Action has reported Endesa to the consumer authorities for engaging in deceptive advertising in its loyalty campaign to draw in clients, a year of free electricity. Endesa has distributed bulk emails to invite people to participate in the competition, assuring that the winner will have a year of free electricity. The company announces 200 prizes, 100 for the users that sign up to the company and another 100 for already existing clients. However, the winners do not have the guarantee of a year of free electricity, given that according to the terms of the competition the prize consists of a one-off payment of 700 Euros which, according to Endesa, is «the equivalent of one year of free electricity, calculated according to the average yearly

Únete gratis para acceder a este contenido Hacerme socioIniciar sesión