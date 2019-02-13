FACUA reports Epic Games to the AEPD for a potential data leak among Fortnite users

FACUA- Consumers in Action has reported US company Epic Games to the Spanish Data Protection Agency (AEPD, according to its initials in Spanish), for a potential data leak among users of its video game, Fortnite. As reported by a number of news organisations, cybersecurity company CheckPoint has revealed a series of flaws in the video game’s system, which allow third parties to access users’ personal information, including bank details, and be able to hear private conversations taking place on the platform. So just with players being a victim of phishing, which is to say that they had clicked on a fraudulent link simulating the video game, the users’ information could have been exposed, due to a flaw related to the tokens (unique identifiers

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