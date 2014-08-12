It belongs to Spanish NHS
FACUA reports Fuenlabrada Hospital as it is irregularly transferring patients' personal data to a private centre
Los Madroños private Hospital directly calls users in waiting list on behalf of their doctors, without their consent, to offer them their services charged against Spanish NHS
FACUA.org
Madrid-12/08/2014
FACUA has reported Fuenlabrada Hospital (located in Fuenlabrada, Madrid) to the Spanish Data Protection Agency because it has irregularly transferred personal data and medical records of the patients on the waiting list to Los Madroños private centre, located in Brunete, Madrid. This centre calls the people affected on behalf of their doctors -and without their consent- to offer them their services in a faster way and free of charge –charged against Spanish National Health Service), as it has been released this Tuesday by Cadena Ser (read the information in Spanish).
The organisation
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