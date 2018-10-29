FACUA reports Google to the Data Protection Agency for data leak of Google+ users

FACUA-Consumers in Action has reported Google to the Spanish Data Protection Agency (AEPD, according to its initials in Spanish) because of the potential mass leak of the data of hundreds of thousands of users of the North American company’s social network, Google+ (G+), whose closure it has finally announced after said leak became known. According to various media sources, the data of more than 500,000 people with G+ profiles could have been exposed over the last three years, with third-party developers being able to access them. User names, e-mails, addresses, photographs and all kinds of sensitive information could have been completely accessible to these developers. Google has informed the public that it was made aware of the error last March, and that they do not have

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