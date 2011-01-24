FACUA reports Iberia airline for using a new 807 telephone number for customer services line despite the Ministry of Industry, Tourism and Trade ruling that bans this practice

FACUA-Consumers in Action has denounced Iberia for using a new fee-based telephone line at 807 117 111 and earning a profit from this customer service line despite this practice being prohibited by the Ministry of Industry, Tourism and Trade. This Ministry made the airline remove the previous number, which also started by 807. FACUA has reported this violation to the Secretary of State for Telecommunications (Setsi). The airline have made a mockery of the decision made last November by the Ministry of Industry, Tourism and Trade. This has been previously used to order Movistar (Telefonica Spain) to close their former hotline at 807 123 456. The Code of Conduct for the Provision of Premium Rate Services states that «premium rate numbers are not allowed to be used to pro

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